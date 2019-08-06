Foreign player element set to light up PSL this season

There are at least 24 new foreign players around Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams. Sowetan picks the ones to keep an eye on this season.

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Serbian scored 23 goals for KFC Komarno in the Slovakian second division last season and wasn't hyped much after sealing his move to Amakhosi. Nurkovic, 27, delighted the Amakhosi faithful in their 3-2 win over Highlands Park at the weekend despite not being on the scoresheet. If his good start is anything to go by, then he's one to watch this season.

Joris Delle (Orlando Pirates)

Delle, 29, comes highly recommended after featuring in about seven games for Dutch side Feyenoord last season. Bucs keepers have struggled to hold down the number one jersey with it moving between Wayne Sandilands and Siyabonga Mpontshane, while Jackson Mabokgwane, who has moved to Bloem Celtic, made a handful of appearances last season. Delle will be expected to show his worth.

Mauricio Affonso (Mamelodi Sundowns)