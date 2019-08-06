Foreign player element set to light up PSL this season
There are at least 24 new foreign players around Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams. Sowetan picks the ones to keep an eye on this season.
Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)
The Serbian scored 23 goals for KFC Komarno in the Slovakian second division last season and wasn't hyped much after sealing his move to Amakhosi. Nurkovic, 27, delighted the Amakhosi faithful in their 3-2 win over Highlands Park at the weekend despite not being on the scoresheet. If his good start is anything to go by, then he's one to watch this season.
Joris Delle (Orlando Pirates)
Delle, 29, comes highly recommended after featuring in about seven games for Dutch side Feyenoord last season. Bucs keepers have struggled to hold down the number one jersey with it moving between Wayne Sandilands and Siyabonga Mpontshane, while Jackson Mabokgwane, who has moved to Bloem Celtic, made a handful of appearances last season. Delle will be expected to show his worth.
Mauricio Affonso (Mamelodi Sundowns)
The Uruguayan will be under pressure after Downs' other foreign striker Jeremy Brockie of New Zealand struggled. Even Argentine Emiliano Tade has not lived up to expectations. Affonso comes at a time when coach Pitso Mosimane said he needs a striker capable of getting 10 or more goals in the CAF Champions League.
Bernio Verhagen (Cape Town City)
The Dutch winger was playing in Moldova for Dinamo Tiraspol last term and will be expected to help the Citizens push for the league title after they finished fourth last season. Verhagen may settle in quickly because fellow Dutchmen Peter Leeuwenburgh and Chris David are also at City.
Micah Lea'alafa (Maritzburg United)
Lea'alafa, from the Solomon Islands, was with New Zealand outfit Auckland City and his numbers from there make for some good reading. He scored 33 goals and had 22 assists in 66 appearances during his time with City.
Lazarous Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs)
So much has been written about the striker, and rightly so, because he's a proven goalscorer. The question is can he do it for Chiefs?
Kambole is capable of scoring many goals in the PSL to follow in the footsteps of Zambians who set the scene alight in the PSL.
Austin Muwowo ( Pirates)
The 22-year-old winger is also tipped to shine, but he will find it difficult to break into Bucs' starting 11.
What he has, however, is the ability to break down defences and that could be vital for Pirates, when he gets his run at Bucs.
Elvis and Kelvin Moyo (Chippa United)
The twin defenders are expected to boost the Chilli Boys. Both started in the goalless draw against Stellenbosch. Chippa conceded 35 league goals last season and finished 12th, but with more clean sheets, could well improve.