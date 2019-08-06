Amakhosi reveal tweaked attacking approach

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, pictured, has revealed that some changes have been made to the team's attacking philosophy.

Amakhosi entered the new season on the back of a horrendous 2018/19 campaign, where they finished the league in ninth place.

A signal of the change in approach came in the off-season, where Chiefs added strikers Lazarous Kambole and Samir Nurkovic to their squad.

Middendorp revealed that the team is doing things a bit differently this season.

"If you saw our front guys there is a little bit of a change. We will always keep two or three guys upfront where we can make it difficult for the opponent," the German said.

"We have a lot of elements from the game understanding that is completely different from last year.