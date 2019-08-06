Amakhosi reveal tweaked attacking approach
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, pictured, has revealed that some changes have been made to the team's attacking philosophy.
Amakhosi entered the new season on the back of a horrendous 2018/19 campaign, where they finished the league in ninth place.
A signal of the change in approach came in the off-season, where Chiefs added strikers Lazarous Kambole and Samir Nurkovic to their squad.
Middendorp revealed that the team is doing things a bit differently this season.
"If you saw our front guys there is a little bit of a change. We will always keep two or three guys upfront where we can make it difficult for the opponent," the German said.
"We have a lot of elements from the game understanding that is completely different from last year.
"This brand has a huge reputation and we spoke a lot about what we have to do different on and off the field. We have to fight and be competitive."
Chiefs got off to a winning start in their season opener after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Highlands Park on Sunday.
Lebo Manyama grabbed a brace while Erick Mathoho grabbed the winning goal. Rodney Ramagalela and Peter Shalulile scored the goals for the Lions of the North.
With title rivals Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits having all secured wins in their opening games, Middendorp says he is not worrying too much about the other giants.
"It was not important for us to look to other teams... I think a lot of teams will have to do a lot to get points at Makhulong Stadium."
He also added that the team needs all hands on deck to end their four-year trophy drought.