Coach Ernst Middendorp happy as Kaizer Chiefs take shape

Ernst Middendorp has praised his frontline players as Kaizer Chiefs got their season off to a winning start and said Amakhosi will look to play more on the front foot to unsettle opponents.

Chiefs launched their campaign for a first league title in five years by winning a five-goal spectacle 3-2 away against Highlands Park at the weekend.

It was a fitting start that the Chiefs coach will hope will culminate with the Premiership title to put a gloss on the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Middendorp said he has seen enough during the match against Highlands to suggest that Chiefs will be a completely different team from the one that fired blanks last season.