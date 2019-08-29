Middendorp not amused after Chiefs fans call for Khune to replace Akpeyi in goal

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp prefixed his comment with “I love all the supporters” but then made it clear he was not amused after some fans heckled goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and called for Itumeleng Khune to take his place during Tuesday’s 2-1 away win over Cape Town City at Newlands.

A section of the crowd started to chant Khune’s name after Akpeyi conceded an early goal after just three minutes into the highly entertaining league encounter.

The fans tried to persuade the German coach to take off Akpeyi and bring on the Bafana Bafana custodian in his place.

“I’m too old to close my ears and what I heard from a certain group I didn’t think that’s the right support‚” said Middendorp.

It was only the second game back on the bench for injury-hampered Khune‚ who has been out since the end of last year after shoulder injury and surgery.