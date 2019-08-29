Morena's Bafana call-up in balance

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thapelo Morena is in a race against time as an injury once again threatens to ruin his call-up to Bafana Bafana.

Morena was selected by coach Molefi Ntseki in the 23-man squad to play Zambia in a friendly in Lusaka on September 7. However, the 26-year-old picked up a groin injury at the weekend during the CAF Champions League clash against Otoho d'Oyo.

It would not be the first time Morena is forced to withdraw from a national team call-up.

Last November, he missed Bafana's back-to-back clash against Seychelles in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a thigh injury. He has not received a call-up since then but now injury could upset him again.

"I have been working hard with the faith that my time with Bafana will come," Morena said. "Last year I was very disappointed after I missed the Bafana call-up due to injury. I am just crossing fingers that everything will go well and I can recover in time."

The industrious player has been unfortunate to be overlooked on numerous occasions for the national team.