Benni urges Erasmus to be consistent

In the wake of Kermit Erasmus's recent call-up to Bafana Bafana, Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has challenged him to be on par with fellow national team strikers Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba.

Having been omitted from the Africa Cup of Nations final squad that represented SA in Egypt last month, Erasmus has been recalled to Bafana for the side's international friendly away to Zambia on September 7.

"If you want to compete, be consistent . it's not like it's easy for him [Erasmus], he's up against Percy Tau, who scores goals for Club Brugge [in the Belgian top-flight], he's competing with Lebo Mothiba who is playing in the French league for Strasbourg and he's doing well,'' said McCarthy.

It was Erasmus' early strike, his second of the campaign, that put City in front against Kaizer Chiefs, but Amakhosi turned the tables to claim a 2-1 victory at a buzzing Newlands Stadium on Tuesday.

Daniel Cardoso and Kearyn Baccus netted to hand Chiefs maximum points.

McCarthy subbed the 29-year-old striker in the 66th minute, a decision that seemed to have haunted City as they lost momentum.