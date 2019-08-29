Gauteng has the highest number of people living under indigent conditions in SA.

This is according to Stats SA’s 2018 service delivery data from municipalities presented by statistician-general Risenga Maluleke on Thursday in Pretoria.

There are 863‚221 indigent households identified by municipalities in high-density Gauteng. The sparsely populated province of the Northern Cape has the lowest with 73‚831.

"There were 3.6-million indigent households as identified by municipalities (the whole of South Africa). Out of this total‚ 2.8-million indigent households benefited from the indigent support system for water‚ while 2-million benefited from free basic electricity provided by municipalities‚" Maluleke said.

Stats SA classified access to health‚ water‚ electricity‚ and other basic services in its 2018 non-financial census of municipalities‚ released on Thursday. It refers to a "consumer unit"‚ defined as a tap or source for a service‚ not a household.

According to the report‚ more and more consumer units are receiving paid services but there was a decline in free basic services.