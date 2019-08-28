Safa hopeful of improvement in ladies' league
There are huge differences among teams in the new SA National Women's League that kicked off at the weekend.
To gauge that the playing fields are not level, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies hammered Richmond Ladies 7-0 in one of the matches played at the Nike Football Centre in Soweto, where the league started at the weekend.
But SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan was confident that the league will become competitive over time.
"We saw the gap between Sundowns and Richmond Ladies. You can immediately see that some of these teams don't have the required facilities," Jordaan told Safa.net
While Sundowns are from a professional setup, the same cannot be said of Richmond.
"We have to strengthen the playing staff, the management and technical staff of the teams and infrastructure. In the meantime, we are centralising the games so that each team has an equal chance to do well by playing on good surfaces," he said.
The next block of games will be played on September 7 and 8 at the University of the Western Cape.
"So you can see it's a process that we have to go through, but I am particularly impressed with the start of the league, as we saw some quality football from some of the teams - this is an exciting way to start this initiative. And I am confident we will grow from strength to strength - we will get to where want to be, the important thing was to start. I would like to thank everyone who made the effort to ensure all goes well," Jordaan added.
The league kicked off without a sponsor and there's no prize money at this stage.
For now, August 24 2019 will go down as a historic day in women's football.
Weekend results:
Bloem Celtic Ladies 0, University of the Western Cape 0; Durban Ladies 0, Tsunami Queens 1; University of Johannesburg 0, Coal City Wizards 2; Golden Ladies 4, Thunderbirds 1; TUT Ladies 4, First Touch Academy 2; Sundowns Ladies 7, Richmond United 0