Safa hopeful of improvement in ladies' league

There are huge differences among teams in the new SA National Women's League that kicked off at the weekend.

To gauge that the playing fields are not level, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies hammered Richmond Ladies 7-0 in one of the matches played at the Nike Football Centre in Soweto, where the league started at the weekend.

But SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan was confident that the league will become competitive over time.

"We saw the gap between Sundowns and Richmond Ladies. You can immediately see that some of these teams don't have the required facilities," Jordaan told Safa.net

While Sundowns are from a professional setup, the same cannot be said of Richmond.