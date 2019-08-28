Safa look set to go local in the search for a new Bafana Bafana coach

The SA Football Association's (Safa) technical committee members are expected to present a shortlist of candidates to be considered for the Bafana Bafana coaching job this week.

The Bafana coaching job will be one of the main issues on the agenda when the Safa Council, the body's highest decision making body between conferences, meets on Saturday.

The criteria that will be used to search for the new man will also be discussed.

The technical committee‚ which has been tasked with finding Briton Stuart Baxter’s replacement‚ will tell the Safa Council that the new Bafana coach will need to be armed with an extensive knowledge of the South African playing philosophy and style as part of his skills.

The technical committee met earlier this week and they deliberated on the criteria which apparently does not differ very much to the one that was adopted before Baxter's appointment.

Acting Safa chief executive Russell Paul told TimesLIVE on Wednesday afternoon that the committee has scheduled another meeting for later in the week and they will only know after that gathering if they will be ready to make recommendations on Saturday.