Uthongathi stir up NFD title race

Uthongathi's shock 2-1 victory at leaders Stellenbosch at the weekend did not just boost their chances of securing a berth in the promotion play-offs, but it also blew the NFD title race wide open.

Former Amajita striker Menzi Ndwandwe's 88th- minute goal sealed the deal for Uthongathi.

The KwaZulu-Natal side had struck first through Mmodi Pule in the second half, before Mogamad de Goede equalised for the hosts 12 minutes before, allowing the visitors to snatch the clincher.

The win enhanced the Cane Cutters' dream of finishing second or third and securing a possible place in the play-offs.

Stellies' defeat saw second-placed Ajax Cape Town, their Mother City rivals, and Royal Eagles in third spot close in on them in the race for the automatic promotion spot.

Meanwhile, at the bottom, Ubuntu made a bold statement in their attempt to stave off relegation. The Cape side recorded one of their biggest wins, beating Richards Bay 5-0. The win helped them move away from the relegation zone.

As things stand, only a miracle can save bottom-placed Witbank Spurs.

Having garnered 21 points from 27 games, the troubled Mpumalanga-based club, who are said to be struggling to pay their players, are one defeat from demotion.

NFD results

Ajax 1, Umoya 0; Maccabi 0, Tshakhuma 3; Galaxy 0, Eagles 1; Ubuntu 5, Richards Bay 0; Spurs 0, Mbombela 1; Sporting 1, AmaTuks 2; Kings 0, Cosmos 0; Stellenbosch 1, Uthongathi 2