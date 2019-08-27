R141m PowerBall ticket bought in small Cape town, population 10,000

The third-richest jackpot PowerBall punter in SA is yet to claim the R141m bonanza.

National lottery operator Ithuba confirmed the winning ticket was purchased at a Spar in Groot Brakrivier, in the Western Cape, for the August 23 draw.

The town has a population of 10,000 with 3,148 households, but the lucky punter could also be a passing motorist - the shop where the ticket was purchased is next to the N2 highway.

“Using a ticket wager of R105 and a Quick Pick selection, the winner of a whopping R141m becomes the third-richest jackpot PowerBall winner in South Africa,” said Ithuba's public relations manager, Naledi Masopha.