Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has promised a new-look Amakhosi when they meet Highlands Park in their Absa Premiership season-opener at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Sunday.

Chiefs enter 2019-20 more desperate for a trophy than ever after four unprecedented seasons without silverware culminated in last season’s ninth-placed league finish – just the Soweto giants’ second finish outside the top eight in their proud history.

Middendorp has senior and up-and-coming players back from injury‚ plus new signings.

He can also throw Itumeleng Khune into the mix soon‚ with the Bafana Bafana No 1 goalkeeper due back in action in mid to late August.

Apart from personnel changes expected on Sunday against Owen Da Gama’s nuggety Highlands on their compact home ground‚ Middendorp has also promised a more aggressive Chiefs‚ pressing higher and not allowing opponents to run at them.

“Regarding Sunday‚ I can tell you it will be a totally different setup‚” the coach said.

“Our biggest challenge was very clear‚ immediately after finishing last season on May 18‚ from the next morning on May 19‚ to look into it and see what had to be done.

“One really clear aspect is that it is not only ‘Itu’ Khune‚ who will come back in August; it’s not only Erick Mathoho‚ Lebogang Manyama and ‘Rama’ [Ramahlwe Mphahlele].

"It’s not only Reeve Frosler‚ who was parked in a parking ground somewhere for 10 months to make him sharp.