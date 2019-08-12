Billiat's absence explained

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has once again made an attempt to clear the air about the absence of Khama Billiat with the star striker having missed the team's trip to Durban.

The Zimbabwean missed the team's opening 3-2 win over Highlands Park last week and this past weekend's 1-0 win over Black Leopards at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Rumours have been swirling around about Billiat's future, with him linked with a sensational return to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Middendorp explained in detail why Billiat has been missing in action.

"Khama came back from Afcon and there was already an issue with his left knee. He came back on July 15. He didn't go with us to Botswana [during pre-season]," he said.

"I would not have played him in the Carling Black Label [Cup] but he said he's fine and wants to play.

"It started on July 31 and we decided to unload [rest] him for three weeks, so that means until August 21 and then after that he will be available for selection."

The Glamour Boys put in a solid display in the victory over Leopards that came courtesy of a goal from Eric Mathoho. The defender has started the season with a bang after missing much of last season due to injuries.