Khune to return next month

"We have been very clear, and the medical side confirmed it two days ago, that Itu will definitely be available for selection in August," Middendorp said.

"We have to look now how far from the training side he is and where we can bring him into the area where he feels comfortable. We have to prepare.

"And this is a decision along with an experienced goalkeeper at this level, and in cooperation with goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter. We have to decide - will he be available in two weeks, three weeks?

"But definitely I'm quite sure it looks very good. I was very impressed with his outstanding contribution during our preseason camp - on the field, off the field..."

Chiefs open their 2019/2020 Absa Premiership campaign against Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa, on Sunday.