Micho lied to Pirates before quitting
Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic appears to have misled the Soweto club about the reasons for his resignation, but no legal action will be taken after he joined Egyptain giants Zamalek SC.
Bucs administrator Floyd Mbele reiterated yesterday that the club was under the impression that the coach was leaving for matters of a personal nature.
"Micho came in and told us his reasons and we took them for what they were. We have to move on. It doesn't help speculating about the reasons," Mbele told Sowetan.
"It's not going to change anything. Micho is no longer coach of Orlando Pirates. [He's] got nothing to do with Pirates anymore. The fact is, he came to say he's resigning for personal reasons, anything else is not important to us."
Pirates could have legally taken Sredojevic to task if he indeed misrepresented his reasons for leaving as he had a contract with them.
Sredojevic shockingly resigned on Friday on the eve of their MTN8 clash against Highlands Park on Saturday.
In his farewell message on the club's Twitter account, Sredojevic said he was leaving ".due to the challenges I am personally facing, I am leaving this position".
It was rumoured that the tactician, nicknamed Micho, claimed he was returning home to Serbia to be with his gravely ill mother. According to Sredojevic, his mother is battling breast cancer.
However, all of that flew out of the window as Zamalek confirmed Micho as their new coach yesterday.
The Serbian had one year remaining on his three-year contract with the Buccaneers, whom he returned to for a second stint in 2017.
Zamalek president Mortada Mansour let the cat out the bag late last week by announcing that Micho would be their new coach. The club boss took to social media to post a video of Micho's welcoming where the coach said: "...My dream has come true by becoming the coach of Zamalek. I am absolutely impressed by the winning mentality of the team."