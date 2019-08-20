Micho lied to Pirates before quitting

Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic appears to have misled the Soweto club about the reasons for his resignation, but no legal action will be taken after he joined Egyptain giants Zamalek SC.

Bucs administrator Floyd Mbele reiterated yesterday that the club was under the impression that the coach was leaving for matters of a personal nature.

"Micho came in and told us his reasons and we took them for what they were. We have to move on. It doesn't help speculating about the reasons," Mbele told Sowetan.

"It's not going to change anything. Micho is no longer coach of Orlando Pirates. [He's] got nothing to do with Pirates anymore. The fact is, he came to say he's resigning for personal reasons, anything else is not important to us."