Shock as Orlando Pirates coach Micho resigns on eve of MTN8 match

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević has resigned, the Buccaneers announced on their official website.

It was a bombshell announcement that came seemingly out of nowhere, with the team set to play in the MTN8 quarterfinal against Highlands Park on Saturday.

Pirates stated on Friday night: "Milutin Sredojević relinquishes his position as Head Coach of Orlando Pirates Football Club after two seasons at the helm.

"The club would like to place on record that this decision was taken unilaterally, and it was the management’s decision to accept Mr Sredojević to vacate his position based on reasons he has presented, which are of a personal nature.

"Rulani Mokwena assumes coaching responsibilities, assisted by Fadlu Davids and Franck Plaine."