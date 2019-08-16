'New Bafana Bafana coach shouldn't be interviewed' - Gavin Hunt

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes the candidate who is favoured to take over the Bafana Bafana head coach position shouldn't be subjected to an interview process.

The hunt is on at Safa to find a replacement for Stuart Baxter, who resigned two weeks ago. Local and international coaches have thrown their hats in the ring.

"The powers that be know who they want. I don't think whoever they want should go for an interview," Hunt said.

"If you are going to do interviews then it means you don't know the person [you want], especially if it's a local guy. Surely there is not much to know about our coaches. So we shouldn't do interviews, especially if it's a local guy."