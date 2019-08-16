'New Bafana Bafana coach shouldn't be interviewed' - Gavin Hunt
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes the candidate who is favoured to take over the Bafana Bafana head coach position shouldn't be subjected to an interview process.
The hunt is on at Safa to find a replacement for Stuart Baxter, who resigned two weeks ago. Local and international coaches have thrown their hats in the ring.
"The powers that be know who they want. I don't think whoever they want should go for an interview," Hunt said.
"If you are going to do interviews then it means you don't know the person [you want], especially if it's a local guy. Surely there is not much to know about our coaches. So we shouldn't do interviews, especially if it's a local guy."
It remains to be seen if Safa's Vision 2022 would remain on track with a new coach going to be employed. One of the document's key objective is to have the senior men's national team qualify for the [2022] Fifa World Cup.
It is understood that a local coach will be appointed as a result of Safa's poor financial standing. Hunt, Pitso Mosimane and Steve Komphela have been linked with the job.
Hunt is seen by many as the frontrunner for the job due to his success with SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits. The 55-year-old won three league titles with United and has captured the league, Telkom Knockout and MTN8 since his arrival at Wits in 2012.
In the past, Hunt joked that he has been through numerous interviews at Safa without any luck. "I've had more interviews at Safa than anybody. Obviously, I've done something wrong."