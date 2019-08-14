Baxter disappointed by Afcon report leak

Former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has expressed displeasure after his post-tournament report from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) was leaked.

A report in one of the Sunday newspapers detailed Baxter's feedback report from the tournament which was critical of his ex-employers, the SA Football Association (Safa).

Baxter's frustration led to him tendering his resignation as Bafana coach a fortnight ago. The 60-year-old admitted his disappointment with the "confidential" report, which he was obliged to write after the Afcon, being leaked to the media.

"To have a situation where an employer releases a report that is confidential is very disappointing to say the least. These kind of things shouldn't happen," Baxter told Sowetan in a brief chat yesterday.

"There are many things in South Africa that are very unique and in the bigger scheme are holding the country back and when you address those things then you get attacked."

After every tournament, Safa's technical committee requires the Bafana coach to provide a report of the competition.