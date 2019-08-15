Hiring of Bafana Bafana coach needs cool heads at Safa

The challenge with the Bafana Bafana coaching job is that everyone feels that he can coach the national team. All former players have a view on the matter.

But of concern is that some of those mentioned have not achieved while coaching their clubs, like Steve Komphela. Now how can he qualify to coach the national team when he can't win trophies with PSL clubs?

It cannot be correct that those who played and won Afcon in 1996 have the potential to coach Bafana.