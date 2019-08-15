Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo does not want to leave Bidvest Wits‚ and the club do not want to sell him‚ Clever Boys coach Gavin Hunt said on Thursday.

Speaking at an MTN8 press conference ahead of his side’s quarterfinal against SuperSport United at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday‚ Hunt admitted selling centreback Hlatshwayo to Orlando Pirates‚ who have been strongly reported as interested in the player‚ could help cash-strapped Wits financially.

He suggested it might also destroy any chance of Wits‚ who finished third last season‚ challenging for the Absa Premiership in 2019-20.

Hunt was asked if he knew of any developments on Hlatshwayo’s status.

“No‚ I don’t think so‚ but after last night’s result we can name our price now‚ can’t we?” Hunt said‚ half-jokingly.

The coach was referring to Pirates’ 3-0 defeat against SuperSport United in Nelspruit on Wednesday night‚ where Bucs had put together a sloppy defensive display.

He continued: “No‚ he doesn’t want to go anywhere. He’s happy with us – he’s fine.

“You know‚ you can never say never in football. I mean you look at what’s going on down the road as well [with Mamelodi Sundowns trying to sign back Khama Billiat from Kaizer Chiefs].