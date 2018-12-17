Mothobi Mvala shot to the top of the league’s goalscoring charts while Highlands Park moved into the top eight of the standings as the visitors got their first away win of the season after beating Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in sweltering conditions on Monday afternoon.

It was‚ frankly‚ far too hot to play decent football and the hard surface did not help matters either as the ball bounced around like on a tennis court at times although the game ended under a deluge from a late afternoon rainstorm.

Peter Shalulile scored the other for Highlands Park‚ who played most of the second half down to 10 men‚ while Kabelo Dlamini pulled one back for Celtic‚ who have now lost their last three matches.

But‚ despite the conditions‚ Highlands‚ who looked far fitter than their hosts‚ kept up a good regime of pressing and harrying the Celtic players‚ forcing mistakes and turnover of possession.

They made good use of the flanks with right-back Luckyboy Mokoena delivering a good supply for the attackers and keeping the Celtic defence firmly in their own half.