Phone call to girlfriend leads to murder, suicide

A Khutsong, West Rand, woman was yesterday shot and killed by her jealous lover who then turned the gun on himself after she allegedly received a call from another man.

Peggy Mvelwa was allegedly gunned down by her lover Jabulani Ndima in their hostel room in Khutsong after Ndima was consumed by a fit of jealousy.

Neighbours said the couple's eight-year volatile relationship was characterised by physical abuse and intimidation, with Ndima threatening to shoot Mvelwa on two previous occasions.

Mvelwa's close friend Nokwazi Phongola told Sowetan she was one of the first people to arrive at the scene moments after the shooting.

Phongola said Ndima had on two previous occasions taken her friend to a dump site and pulled the gun on her and threatened to kill her.