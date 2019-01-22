Sundowns move up to third with win over Highlands Park

Mamelodi Sundowns had sweat hard to inflict a first Absa Premiership defeat in seven games on Highlands Park, 2-1 at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Tuesday night.

It is the pace of the games at this ground that can alarm big-name visitors.

In a frantic first half Thapelo Morena in the 12th minute and Themba Zwane in the 20th gave Downs a 2-0 lead.

Lindokuhle Mbatha pulled one back in the 31st.Sundowns sensibly slowed the action to a speed of their comfort in the second half, though even then Highlands pried.

Most importantly, perhaps, Downs menacingly went to just one point second-placed Orlando Pirates from three less games (18).

Owen Da Gama's Park had been the consistent and tough, coming into the game unbeaten in six, and in ninth place.

It seemed a mark of Downs coach Pitso Mosimane's respect that, with the suspension to Gaston Sirino, he tried something innovative in his frontline, employing Morena as a tearaway No 9.