Bafana Bafana’s travel plans to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hit a snag before they even departed South Africa‚ the team delaying their intended departure from OR Tambo International Airport on Monday night due to a problem with their flight.

The national team changed their flight to Dubai from Monday night having arrived in full kit and ready to travel‚ and rescheduled that to departing from OR Tambo at 10am on Tuesday morning.

The national team will be camping in Dubai – where they meet Ghana in a warm-up training match on Friday night – ahead of travelling to Egypt for the Nations Cup.

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Russell Paul blamed Emirates airline for a mix-up that saw Bafana arrive at around 4.30pm on Tuesday afternnnon in anticipation of flying out together as squad and technical team at 7.10pm.

The squad arrived only to find‚ Paul said‚ that they had been split onto two flights‚ one at 7.10pm and another at 10pm.

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter did not accept this‚ and wanted his squad travelling together. The next available flight was at 10am on Monday.

Bafana returned to their team hotel to overnight in Johannesburg‚ and then went back to the airport on Monday morning.