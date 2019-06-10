Baxter decries disconnect between national team, supporters ahead of Afcon

A part of Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter regrets that there is a growing disconnect between the supporters and the national team.

Bafana left for Dubai on Sunday without having held a training session open to the public or a friendly at home ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

They will spend the week in Dubai before flying out to Egypt for the tournament. The team has been in camp in Fourways before departing and have been utilising training fields at the uber-luxurious Steyn City.

“I am disappointed. It would have been nice to have that interaction with the fans and to put ourselves on the line in a friendly so that we know what we are working on going forward,” Baxter said.

“But the world is not perfect so I have to get on with it. We have done as best we can. All I can say is that we must move on because [there are] important things ahead.”

Despite the perceived detachment, the team carry the hopes of the nation at the Afcon tournament starting on June 21.