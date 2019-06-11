No stopping Simthandile 'SimTiger' Tshabalala's title charge
Young golfer Simthandile "SimTiger" Tshabalala has added another accolade to his collection after he scooped the US Kids Golf Champion at the weekend.
SimTiger's father Bonginkosi Tshabalala yesterday said his seven-year-old son was looking forward to winning more international titles following the tournament on Sunday.
Tshabalala spoke to Sowetan yesterday, saying the gold medal SimTiger scooped at the golf tournament would add to his collection of more than 20 accolades.
"We are thrilled about his achievements after he put in a lot of effort. It's always amazing to watch him. He's able to get an amazing shot out of a bad situation," Tshabalala said.
Tshabalala said SimTiger, who did a little celebratory dance after winning on Sunday, was determined to get back on the field and practise in preparation for upcoming tournaments.
"He wants to practise immediately after a tournament. I'm sure he sees something that needs improving every time he plays," he said.
Tshabalala, who has been training his son since he was four years old, said SimTiger practices every day after school from 2pm until sunset.
SimTiger, a grade 2 pupil at Steyn City College in Fourways, Johannesburg, gets one day of rest a week which he spends playing with his friends.
"He is still a child and we don't want to take his social life away," he said.
Tshabalala said SimTiger was currently preparing to compete in the Vaal while he is expected to travel to South America for the Costa Rica Open in mid-July.
In April, SimTiger finished second at the 2019 Australian Open golf championship.
By then, he had won more than 20 trophies within eight months of competing.
Tshabalala said his son's growing career means that he has to travel around the world more often, which increases the expenses.
He said SimTiger was in need of sponsors because his equipment was costly.
"We are hoping that he will go pro when he grows up and we will obviously do our best to support him," he said.