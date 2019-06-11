No stopping Simthandile 'SimTiger' Tshabalala's title charge

Young golfer Simthandile "SimTiger" Tshabalala has added another accolade to his collection after he scooped the US Kids Golf Champion at the weekend.

SimTiger's father Bonginkosi Tshabalala yesterday said his seven-year-old son was looking forward to winning more international titles following the tournament on Sunday.

Tshabalala spoke to Sowetan yesterday, saying the gold medal SimTiger scooped at the golf tournament would add to his collection of more than 20 accolades.

"We are thrilled about his achievements after he put in a lot of effort. It's always amazing to watch him. He's able to get an amazing shot out of a bad situation," Tshabalala said.

Tshabalala said SimTiger, who did a little celebratory dance after winning on Sunday, was determined to get back on the field and practise in preparation for upcoming tournaments.

"He wants to practise immediately after a tournament. I'm sure he sees something that needs improving every time he plays," he said.