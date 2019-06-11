SA teams disappoint in Africa 5s

It wasn't a good outing for SA teams in the Castle Africa Fives tournament played in Tanzania at the weekend.

The SA men's team fell at the final hurdle when they lost to Nigeria (1-3) in the decider at Uhuru Stadium on Saturday.

The SA side were represented by Orlando Pirates' five-a-side team that won the national finals in Centurion, Gauteng, earlier this month.

Featuring ex-professionals Jose Garcia (formerly with Baroka) and Auguston Leonard (Bloemfontein Celtic), the SA team struggled to break through the resolute Nigeria defence.

The SA ladies team also fluffed their chances when they lost in the semifinals on penalties to eventual champions, Uganda.

Official ambassador of the competition Samuel Eto'o has decided to take the winning teams to watch his former Spanish side Barcelona battle Real Madrid in what is one of the world's biggest clashes.

This is the prize for winning the competition and is expected to take place later this year.