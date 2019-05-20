Bonang, DJ Tira & Oprah: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Yet another Monday is here! So while you dread the start of another week, better to slowly ease back into the flow of work by seeing what some of your favourite celebs got up to over the weekend.
Bonang was all about Durban this weekend. First she launched her champagne brand, House of Bonang, for the Durbanites at night club Rich Durban. The event was attended by Somizi and her number one side-kick, Pinky Girl. Then mo’ghel went back to work to co-host the PSL Awards on Sunday night.
It seems Unathi mostly spent the weekend celebrating Melanie Bala’s birthday. The two women of radio go way back and Unathi paid tribute to her friend with a whole bunch of throwback pictures, but the celebrations didn’t stop there because based on her captions, it’s clear the partying was lit.
Oprah spent the weekend helping her "daughters" graduate! She took to the stage at Colorado Springs College to bestow degrees to some of her girls who previously attended the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.
Tracee Ellis Ross turned up beast mode at the gym. The Black-ish star even showed that she can get down if she wanted to, but her workout video was exactly that – it showed her putting in the work to get that body of hers.
DJ Tira performed at the PSL Awards, where he got the crowd dancing when he performed for the country's soccer stars. The DJ was accompanied by his Afrotainment musos Anele Dladla and NaakMusiQ, where they really proved that Durban does indeed rock!