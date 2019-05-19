Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela has questioned why he is not given the respect he deserves after the contribution he's made in South African football over the years.

The 53-year-old Johannesburg-born coach has been in and out of the Absa Premiership over the years‚ mainly with Chippa United‚ and has never been given enough time implement his plans.

He was sacked by Chippa after only three games this season before joining TS Galaxy in the National First Division.

Malesela’s 10-month-old Galaxy - a team full of unknown youngsters - pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in the local game when they beat favourites Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 to win the Nedbank Cup‚ and the accompanying R7m cheque‚ on Saturday.

Galaxy also booked a place in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup after striker Zakhele Lepasa scored a last-gasp 90th minute goal to stun the 13-time winners of this cup and their over 50 000 fans that packed Mabhida on Saturday.