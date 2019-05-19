Thabang Monare unfazed by awards snub
Arguably one of the most underrated midfielders of the current generation, Bidvest Wits' Thabang Monare isn't disconcerted by another lack of recognition in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards.
On the back of a stellar season, where he scooped six Absa Premiership man-of-the-match accolades, many had anticipated that Monare would be in the running for at least one of the gongs at tonight's end of the season awards gala dinner at Durban's ICC, especially the Midfielder of the Season one.
However, the Wits workhorse was snubbed. Even in the Students' title 2016/17 triumphing campaign, Monare wasn't nominated for even a single award, despite playing a pivotal role.
"I am unfazed by not being nominated again. At this moment, I am appreciating the love I get from my club Bidvest Wits, anything more than that would be a bonus," Monare told Sunday World.
"For me personally, individual awards are good, but I'd prefer team awards... trophies man. That's where it matters the most to me."
In the same breath, the lad from Embalenhle in Mpumalanga, endorsed Mamelodi Sundowns ace Themba "Mshishi" Zwane to walk away with at least two of the three awards he's nominated for.
Mshishi is vying for the Midfielder of the Season, Footballer of the Season and Players' Players of the Season Awards. In all the three categories, Zwane is pitted against teammate Hlompho Kekana and Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates.
"I think Mshishi played a massive role in Sundowns' success this season, so I'd give him at least two awards. Playing against him was always a difficult task," noted Monare.
Meanwhile, the 29-year-old midfielder has dismissed speculation that he's on his way out of the university club in pursuit of greener pastures next season.
"I am definitely staying put at Wits, looking forward to challenging for the league title next season. I know nothing about those talks that I am leaving Wits and it's not true at all."