Thabang Monare unfazed by awards snub

Arguably one of the most underrated midfielders of the current generation, Bidvest Wits' Thabang Monare isn't disconcerted by another lack of recognition in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards.

On the back of a stellar season, where he scooped six Absa Premiership man-of-the-match accolades, many had anticipated that Monare would be in the running for at least one of the gongs at tonight's end of the season awards gala dinner at Durban's ICC, especially the Midfielder of the Season one.

However, the Wits workhorse was snubbed. Even in the Students' title 2016/17 triumphing campaign, Monare wasn't nominated for even a single award, despite playing a pivotal role.

"I am unfazed by not being nominated again. At this moment, I am appreciating the love I get from my club Bidvest Wits, anything more than that would be a bonus," Monare told Sunday World.

"For me personally, individual awards are good, but I'd prefer team awards... trophies man. That's where it matters the most to me."