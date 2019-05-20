Sharks lock Ruan Botha latest SA player to sign for UK club

Another day‚ another top South African rugby player signs for a club in the northern hemisphere.

On Monday Sharks lock Ruan Botha was unveiled as London Irish’s newest acquisition.

The 27-year-old Botha will leave the Sharks following the 2019 Super Rugby season and move to London as cover for the club’s absent players on Rugby World Cup duty.

Following the World Cup Botha will then join the Kubota Spears in Japan. He will relocate to London Irish permanently in June 2020.

The South African lock‚ who has made 64 appearances in Super Rugby‚ has also captained the Sharks.