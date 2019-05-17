Soccer

Robert Marawa receives major support after being sacked by SuperSport

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 17 May 2019 - 09:54
Robert Marawa during the MTN 8, semi final 2nd Leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 02, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Robert Marawa during the MTN 8, semi final 2nd Leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 02, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Sportscaster Robert Marawa has been thrust to the top of Twitter's trends list as reaction pours in following his announcement that he has been sacked by SuperSport.

"I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV," Marawa tweeted.

SuperSport spokesperson Clinton van der Berg confirmed that Marawa had been sacked from the broadcaster, citing restructuring as the reason.

"SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa."

His followers have expressed shock and sadness at the news.

Some even threatened to "cancel" their subscriptions.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges
X