SuperSport gives Robert Marawa the boot

Van der Berg said multiple award winning presenter was phased out as the channel “is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up”.

“SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which will be unveiled as part of our new football season campaign. “The restructuring includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa.

“Robert was personally advised of our decision earlier this week. We are grateful for his contribution over the years and wish him great success in his future endeavours,” Van der Berg said.

Marawa is one of the country’s most expensive presenter. It was reported last year that the SABC gave Marawa a R5.5m for a three-year contract to present a sports show both on Metro FM and Radio 2000.