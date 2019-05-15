Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has scored his second season at the Soweto giants as a seven-and-a-half out of 10.

Pirates fell two points short (57 to 59) finishing as Absa Premiership runners-up for a second season in succession to Mamelodi Sundowns.

It came to the final day‚ Bucs beating Polokwane City 3-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday‚ but Downs seeing off‚ and relegating‚ Free State Stars with a 1-0 win to the Brazilians at Goble Park in Bethlehem.

Sredojevic conceded that there is plenty of room for improvement for the Buccaneers‚ who also lost on penalties against Baroka FC in the Telkom Knockout‚ and reached the group stages of the Caf Champions League after a six-year absence from Africa's premier continental club competition.