Cup gives NFD sides tough choices

National First Division (NFD) clubs like Jomo Cosmos, Cape Umoya and Witbank Spurs are likely to sacrifice the Nedbank Cup for their relegation dogfight.

Umoya welcome Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) to Athlone Stadium today (3pm). The Capetonians are 13th on the NFD log and expected to field fringe players against the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League representatives.

Spurs, now mentored by ex-Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba, take on Maritzburg United at Puma Rugby Stadium on Sunday.

Siyavutha look a different side since Mashaba's arrival. The former Bafana tactician made it clear that his mandate was to save the club from relegation. Giving the cup a full go may put them on the back foot in the league.

Having always been one of the NFD pacesetters, Cosmos find themselves in an unfamiliar territory this season. They are 12th on the standing on 20 points from 18 matches.