Soccer

Shakes out to prove his credentials

By Sihle Ndebele - 15 January 2019 - 09:57
Witbank Spurs Shakes Mashaba.
Witbank Spurs Shakes Mashaba.
Image: AFP PHOTO/GORDON HARNOLS

After joining National First Division (NFD) strugglers Witbank Spurs, ex-Bafana Bafana mentor Shakes Mashaba is eager to invalidate popular theory that he's not cut out for club coaching.

It's Mashaba's first coaching job since he was fired by SA Football Association (Safa) as Bafana tactician late in 2016. The former Swaziland national team mentor's deal runs until the end of the season.

"It is most unfortunate that people say I have not had an impact at club level. I have a big impact. I coached Manning Rangers and Free State Stars, I brought them back onto the map," said Mashaba.

Spurs are rooted at the bottom of the NFD table.

Mashaba appears to be enjoying the new challenge. He guided the Emalahleni, Mpumalanga club to a 1-0 away win to Maccabi at the weekend, in his second match in charge.

NFD set for relegation dogfight

Mashaba's arrival raises Spurs hopes
Sport
3 days ago

"Of course people say why join a relegation-threatened team? But there must be someone who takes that team out of the relegation zone. It's still a hell of a task but I like it," noted Mashaba, who lost 2-1 at home to Cape Umoya in his first match a fortnight ago.

"There are good players in this team. They are more than capable of moving this team away from where it is. If we could win

another five games, then we will be able to breath."

NFD results:

Uthongathi 0, AmaTuks 1; Mbombela 0, Umoya 0; Eagles 0, Sporting 0; Kings 0, Tshakhuma 0; Maccabi 0, Spurs 1; Ubuntu 2, Galaxy 1; Ajax 2, Cosmos 0; Stellenbosch 0, Richards Bay 0

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I don't know how I'm going to get home': Zimbabweans outraged over fuel price ...
Mental evaluation for Witbank mom who allegedly killed her four children
X