Shakes out to prove his credentials

After joining National First Division (NFD) strugglers Witbank Spurs, ex-Bafana Bafana mentor Shakes Mashaba is eager to invalidate popular theory that he's not cut out for club coaching.

It's Mashaba's first coaching job since he was fired by SA Football Association (Safa) as Bafana tactician late in 2016. The former Swaziland national team mentor's deal runs until the end of the season.

"It is most unfortunate that people say I have not had an impact at club level. I have a big impact. I coached Manning Rangers and Free State Stars, I brought them back onto the map," said Mashaba.

Spurs are rooted at the bottom of the NFD table.

Mashaba appears to be enjoying the new challenge. He guided the Emalahleni, Mpumalanga club to a 1-0 away win to Maccabi at the weekend, in his second match in charge.