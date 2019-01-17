TUT hoping to build on a stellar 2018 on sports front

The year 2018 will go down as the most memorable and prosperous for Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in terms of their sporting achievements.

TUT began what would be a historic year by signing an ambassadorship agreement with athletics ace Caster Semenya last April. The 2016 Rio Olympics 800m champion has since been running in TUT colours.

Five months after Semenya's capture, the university continued to demonstrate their sporting prowess when their men's and women's football teams were crowned Varsity Football champions.

Their unrivalled double did not go unnoticed as men's football team coach Bushy Moloi, his goalkeeper Sikhumbuzo Ncube and defender Vusi Sibiya joined Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Baroka in October.

As if the trio's switch to Baroka was not enough, the over-achieving TUT saw skipper Elliot Seema join another top-flight side, Highlands Park, in November.

Moloi joined Bakgaga as the first team's assistant coach, doubling up as the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) head coach.