Promotion more vital than cup for 'Rich Boyz'

Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter has made it clear that the Natal Rich Boyz are prioritising their promotion pursuit over the Nedbank Cup.

Having beaten National First Division (NFD) leaders Stellenbosch 2-0 at their fortress, Idas Valley Ground in Cape Town, two weeks ago, Richards Bay have started to believe they have what it takes to challenge for promotion to the top-flight . perhaps via play-offs because Stellenbosch seem immovable at the summit.

On Friday, Richards Bay travel to Goble Park to clash with Free State Stars in the first round of the Nedbank Cup. While he vows they will give their best in Bethlehem, Truter has indicated they are more focused on the NFD as their aim is to finish in the top three.