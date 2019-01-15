Shakes Mashaba blasts Baxter

To book their ticket to the next Afcon edition in Egypt between June and July, SA only need to avoid defeat against Libya. Mashaba thinks Baxter does not select players on merit, feeling some players don't deserve a call-up.

"Sit on the grand stand and watch players play, because at the moment there are players who do not deserve to be in the national team. I do not care what people say. but they are there, I do not know why," noted Mashaba, without naming those players.

The 68-year-old tactician, who coaches National First Division side Witbank Spurs, indirectly slammed Thulani Serero, who quit the national team and then returned.

Baxter recently recalled Serero to the team after the midfielder had indicated he would not come unless guaranteed a starting berth.

"Mina [I] used to say if you think you're good for national team but you do not want to play, it's fine. I had that mentality that in the absence of the best I make the worst the best. Take the ones who've been written off, they will deliver for you," said Mashaba.

Having called him up to Bafana when he was still in the NFD with Black Leopards in 2015, Mashaba was surprised that Kaizer Chiefs' Siphelele Ntshangase has not made much progress at both club and national team level.

"I sympathise with that player [Ntshangase] because he deserves to be in the national team, he should be commanding a regular position at his club," he said.