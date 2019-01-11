NFD set for relegation dogfight

Things may be starting to shape up at the National First Division (NFD) summit, with leaders Stellenbosch consistently proving their dominance.

But the battle to stave off relegation remains wide open.

Witbank Spurs may be rooted to the foot of the table, but the arrival of former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba raises hopes that they can still fight their way up the standings.

The Emalahleni, Mpumalanga-based side has only accumulated 12 points from 17 games. Two Mother City clubs - Cape Umoya and Ubuntu Cape Town - are also in the relegation mix, with Ubuntu a point ahead of Spurs in 15th position.

Umoya, now coached by former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs, are four points away from the relegation zone. The 14th-placed Cape side has not lost since co-owner Roger de Sa handed over the reigns to Isaacs last November.

Isaacs has steered his side to two wins and two draws. At this rate, they are a safe bet to stay up.