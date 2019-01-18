NFD not a downgrade for Masutha

Having already been fired twice in the Premiership this season, Joel Masutha does not see returning to the National First Division (NFD) as a downgrade.

On Wednesday, Masutha was confirmed as new coach of Gauteng-based Maccabi FC for his third job in 10 weeks, replacing Mokete Tsotetsi.

He joined the NFD newcomers a week after being axed by Chippa United, the team he had linked-up with post his Black Leopards sacking last November.

"Coaching in the NFD is not a step back at all. Football is the same everywhere. Whether you are in amateur level or NFD, the most important thing is to win," Masutha told Sowetan yesterday.

"So nothing has changed. it's just the status of the league. I am enjoying being here. There's no big gap between the top-flight and the NFD."