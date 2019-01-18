NFD not a downgrade for Masutha
Having already been fired twice in the Premiership this season, Joel Masutha does not see returning to the National First Division (NFD) as a downgrade.
On Wednesday, Masutha was confirmed as new coach of Gauteng-based Maccabi FC for his third job in 10 weeks, replacing Mokete Tsotetsi.
He joined the NFD newcomers a week after being axed by Chippa United, the team he had linked-up with post his Black Leopards sacking last November.
"Coaching in the NFD is not a step back at all. Football is the same everywhere. Whether you are in amateur level or NFD, the most important thing is to win," Masutha told Sowetan yesterday.
"So nothing has changed. it's just the status of the league. I am enjoying being here. There's no big gap between the top-flight and the NFD."
Masutha, a goalkeeper in his heyday, is no stranger to the second tier of SA football. Last season he guided Leopards to promotion via play-offs.
While he banks on his NFD experience, the new Maccabi mentor knows it'll be an uphill battle to get promotion with his new team.
"Football is full of surprises. When I took over at Leopards last season, no one could have thought that a team from number 13 can eventually finish second on the log and get promoted," he noted.
The ex-Chippa United tactician's first match in charge of Maccabi is away to Cape Umoya on Monday.
"I am still trying to understand the players I have. If there's a need to sign [new players], we will do so.
"My first game will give me a clearer picture of what I need to work on going forward," said Masutha.