'My loyalty lies with Berman'

IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena is still committed and signed to local promoter Rodney Berman, who trades under the internationally renowned Golden Gloves Promotions.

Speaking at his plush home in Cedar Lake, Johannesburg, yesterday, Lerena explained that the assumption that he was soon to be lost to American mega star - retired boxer and promoter Floyd "Money" Mayweather Junior was not true.

"My loyalty lies with Golden Gloves. Rodney Berman has been very good to me," he said, adding that The Money Team Russia, owned businessman Timofey Kurgin, will just sponsor him for upcoming fight at Emperors Palace.

Lerena, who has held the IBO belt since 2017 with three defences, will put his belt on line against Artur Mann from Germany in Berman's tournament at the imposing casino in Kempton Park on March 16.