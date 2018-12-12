Cape Town City sign Kermit Erasmus and show Tokelo Rantie the door

Kermit Erasmus is returning to the Premier Soccer League after Cape Town City added him to their squad‚ announcing his signing on Wednesday.

He will be available to play from next month when the transfer window opens.

Erasmus put pen to paper at the start of the week and arrives as the club have let Tokelo Rantie go without playing a game.

Erasmus has been at Vitoria Setubal in Portugal after a brief spell in Sweden but was told he could go on free transfer at the end of the month.

City is his third club in the last six months but he does not fall foul of the FIFA rule restricting players from competing for three clubs in a single season because the season in Sweden is from March to November.

Erasmus was introduced to his new teammates on Tuesday night after City drew with Chippa United at the Athlone Stadium.

City are still trying to solve their goal scoring problems and have scored 17 goals in 13 league games as they sit in eighth place in the standings.