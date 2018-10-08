From Nyanga to Spain: Nomlinganiselo Primary School earns spot in 2019 Danone Nations Cup world finals

Nomlinganiselo Primary School in Nyanga, Western Cape, has not only won the under-12 Danone Nations Cup national title at the Dobsonville Stadium, but will also represent SA against 28 countries in the soccer tournament’s world finals to be held in Spain in 2019. This year, 21 boys’ teams and eight girls’ teams took part in the games.

Known as the World Cup for kids, the Danone Nations Cup is the globe’s largest international soccer tournament for 10- to 12-year-olds – more than 2.5-million boys and girls compete every year. SA is one of the few countries that has been participating since it started in 2000. The event has touched the lives of more than 50,000 young South Africans.

Nomlinganiselo has big shoes to fill, as SA is one of only two countries that has won the tournament three times – in 2003, 2007 and 2009 – with France being the other.

To celebrate Danone’s centenary in 2019 and mark the 20th edition of the Danone Nations Cup, both the 2018 and 2019 world finals will take place in Barcelona. The dates are still to be announced.

The competition plays another important role. It provides an opportunity for the scouts from professional clubs and development academies to get an early look at the cream of the young talent out there. They help to channel the players they identify into high schools and academies where they can flourish.

Many have gone on to compete in the professional leagues and even play for Bafana Bafana, such as Kamohelo Mokotjo, Kermit Erasmus, Ronwen Williams and Luther Singh. At least 10 young talents were identified during the 2018 national finals and will be attending trials at various academies.

Nomlinganiselo won the Western Cape title and went on to beat Charles Morgan Primary School in the Eastern Cape in a penalty shootout in the national final.