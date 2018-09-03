Bafana players star in Europe ahead of Nations Cup showdown against Libya

South Africans were among the goals in Europe this weekend as Siphiwe Tshabalala also made his debut in Turkey‚ but there is potential bad news on the injury front for Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.

Young striker Kurt Abrahams scored his first goal for Belgian second-tier side Westerlo as they romped to a 3-1 away win at OH Leuven.

It is a positive start for the 21-year-old since his move from top-flight Sint Truiden.

There was also a maiden goal in Portugal for Mihlali Mayambela‚ who netted for his new side Farense in their 2-1 defeat at Leixões.

He will hope it is the first of many as he looks to reignite his career.

Siphiwe Tshabalala came off the bench for new Turkish side Erzurumspor‚ but could not help them avoid a 1-0 home defeat to İstanbul Başakşehir that leaves his new club rooted to the foot of the table.

Among the Bafana Bafana players set for international duty this week‚ there was a potential massive blow for Baxter after Bongani Zungu was forced off in Amiens’ Ligue 1 clash with St Etienne in France.

Reports suggest he was taken immediately for a scan on what looks a serious injury.

Percy Tau played for his Belgian second-tier side Royale Union St Gilloise as they lost 1-0 at Beerschot-Wilrijk in what is a disappointing result for them after successive victories.

Kamohelo Mokotjo came off the bench for Brentford in their 2-1 home win over Norwich City to continue their good start to the new English Championship season.

Keagan Dolly played the final few minutes for Ligue 1 Montpellier as they won 1-0 at Reims‚ while there was a debut off the bench for Strasbourg striker Lebo Mothiba‚ though he could not help his side avoid a 3-2 home defeat to Nantes.

Kermit Erasmus (Vitória Setúbal‚ Portugal) and May Mahlangu (Ludogorets Razgrad‚ Bulgaria) have yet to debut for their new clubs‚ while Dino Ndlovu was missing for his Chinese club and Joel Untersee not in the match day squad for Enpoli in Serie A.