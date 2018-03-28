Erasmus picks lower division over PSL clubs

Former Bafana Bafana striker Mark Williams hopes it was not a matter of pride that Kermit Erasmus opted against a return to the PSL to sign with AFC Eskilstuna in the second division in Sweden.

Erasmus joined the club yesterday after being without a club for a month following the termination of his contract by French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

The 27-year-old has had a tumultuous time in Europe since leaving Orlando Pirates for Rennes in 2016. He struggled to make an impact and was shipped out on loan to Lens in the French Ligue 2 last year.

"I hope it's not a matter of pride because as a player you want to play for a top division," Williams told Sowetan.