Bafana Bafana forward Kermit Erasmus has signed for AFC Eskilstuna in the Swedish second division.

The former Orlando Pirates striker arrives in time for the start of Sweden’s Superettan (second tier)‚ which runs from April to October‚ and where Eskilstuna kick their season off against Brage on Saturday.

Eskilstuna were relegated from Sweden’s top tier Allsvenskan finishing in 16th and last place in 2017.

“This is a signing we have been working for over a month-and-a-half‚ so we are pleased to finally have it concluded‚” Eskilstuna CEO Azad Budak was quoted as saying in the Swedish press.

Erasmus has been without a club since his contract with French Ligue 1 team Stade Rennais was terminated last month.

He had played just two games for Rennes' reserves in Frances fouth tier in 2017-18.

Erasmus was loaned to Ligue 2 side Lens in 2016-17 and made 12 appearances.

He had been linked with a return to the Premier Soccer League in South Africa‚ but instead chose Sweden’s second division‚ even though that represents a significant step back in the 27-year-old’s career‚ ostensibly to earn game time again.

“It was a tough decision to take‚ but there is a good opportunity for me to play again. I have not played football in a couple of months‚ so I have a good feeling. I’m just happy to do what I love again‚” Erasmus said.

Erasmus has reportedly signed with Eskilstuna on a two-year contract.