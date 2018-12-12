Zanu-PF’s women’s league has joined the war veterans in a chorus calling for an upward review of the presidential age limit at the party’s conference‚ which is currently under way.

According to the country’s constitution‚ to qualify as a presidential candidate one must be at least 40 on election day. The leader of the biggest opposition grouping‚ the MDC Alliance‚ Nelson Chamisa‚ turned 40 five months before this year’s July 30 election – but the proposed change would have disqualified him had it been in place before the poll.

Chamisa gave President Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ 76‚ a good run for his money in a narrow victory disputed at the constitutional court after allegations of vote-rigging and irregularities.

To keep the youthful Chamisa at bay‚ and possibly face off with a weaker candidate in 2023‚ the women’s league has seconded a proposed minimum age of 52.

"We support the resolution made by war vets - their proposal to say that an age limit be set for eligibility of presidential candidates‚" said the league's secretary for administration Monica Mutsvangwa.

The women arrived at the resolution at their national assembly ahead of the party's conference. Their argument is that "those who contest for the presidency are mature enough to fully grasp the gravity of what it means to run a country".