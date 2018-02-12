Soccer

What are striker Kermit Erasmus' immediate options?

By Nick Said - 12 February 2018 - 17:27
Rennes' South African forward Kermit Erasmus controls the ball during the French L1 football match between Lorient and Rennes at the Moustoir Stadium in Lorient, western France. File photo
Image: LOIC VENANCE / AFP

Kermit Erasmus has to narrow options over his next move unless he wants to sit on the sidelines until next season.

Erasmus terminated his contract with French side Stade Rennes last week‚ after the January transfer window had shut‚ and that means he cannot sign for a team that operates with the same window dates as France.

It rules out most of Europe and South Africa until the next transfer window opens on July 1‚ but he does still have some options open to him.

Sweden and Norway are two countries whose windows are still open‚ as well as China.

The window in the United States opens on Wednesday‚ while clubs in Russia are able to sign players until the end of this month.

Ordinarily free agents can sign for clubs outside of the window‚ but only if their previous agreements either expired or were terminated during the last window.

This is to stop clubs making arrangements among themselves to simply terminate deals with players so they can move to another team.

Erasmus is unlikely to sit on the sidelines without a salary for the next five months and so could well have terminated his deal with another move in the offing.

But the fact that he cannot sign for a South African club until July puts an end to media reports that Mamelodi Sundowns were interested in his services – for now at least.

