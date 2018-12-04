Erasmus 'the missing link' in SA attack - Pitso

The combination of Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba for Bafana has impressed Pitso Mosimane, but the Sundowns coach feels there is a third element missing in the attack.

Mosimane has since identified a missing link. "We need more [quality strikers] because one can get injured or the other doesn't play well. There is a player who is overseas, I think he is a Bafana player," Mosimane said.

"We need to reconsider him and unfortunately at the moment he is not playing but we need one more. He is almost like Percy, he scores goals and [he is] a top player. We need to revive his career."

Although Mosimane did not mention him by name, he may have been referring to forgotten striker Kermit Erasmus.