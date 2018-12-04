Erasmus 'the missing link' in SA attack - Pitso
The combination of Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba for Bafana has impressed Pitso Mosimane, but the Sundowns coach feels there is a third element missing in the attack.
Mosimane has since identified a missing link. "We need more [quality strikers] because one can get injured or the other doesn't play well. There is a player who is overseas, I think he is a Bafana player," Mosimane said.
"We need to reconsider him and unfortunately at the moment he is not playing but we need one more. He is almost like Percy, he scores goals and [he is] a top player. We need to revive his career."
Although Mosimane did not mention him by name, he may have been referring to forgotten striker Kermit Erasmus.
Now playing at Vitoria Setubal in Portugal, Erasmus fits the identity Mosimane was referring to as he has not been playing much at his club and is a former Bafana player.
On the defensive side, SA received a boost when star defender Rivaldo Coetzee made his return from a long-term injury. A year after joining the Chloorkop-based outfit, Coetzee made his debut for Sundowns in the CAF Champions League against Leones Vegetarianos last week.
The 22-year-old also made his first league appearance for the club in the 2-1 win over SuperSport at the weekend.